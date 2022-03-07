B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BTDG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 11,295,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,116. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
