Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.81 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.