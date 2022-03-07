Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.81 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

