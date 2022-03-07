Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of AEIS opened at $82.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

