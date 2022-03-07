Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 16,710 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

