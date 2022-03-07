Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

