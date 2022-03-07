Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,678,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

