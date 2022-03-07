Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.4% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.08. 1,066,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.42 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

