Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,164 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $66,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 116.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $124.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $2,731,085. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

