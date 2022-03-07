Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.70 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $65,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 519,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

