Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.21 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $67,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.62 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.