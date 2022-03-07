Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.09 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $68,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

