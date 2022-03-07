Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 116,640 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $70,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 247.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF opened at $9.77 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.