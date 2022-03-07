Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $69,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 310.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

