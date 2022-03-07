Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £140 ($187.84) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($210.30) to £134.50 ($180.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at GBX 7,942 ($106.56) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($101.97) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($264.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.