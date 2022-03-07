Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BRRAY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

