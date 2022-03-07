Baugh & Associates LLC Has $9.83 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 5.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $223.17. 162,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.29 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

