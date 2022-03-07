Baugh & Associates LLC Invests $659,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
SDY stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.89. 73,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
