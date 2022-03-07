Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

