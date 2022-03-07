Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

