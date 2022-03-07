Berenberg Bank Increases Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target to GBX 140

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.88) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SUPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.82).

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

