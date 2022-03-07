Berenberg Bank Lowers ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 2,700.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $360.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.09. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.