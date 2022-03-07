Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 47,805 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $123,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $140.73 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

