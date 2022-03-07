BEST (BEST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

