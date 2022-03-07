Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

