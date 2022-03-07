Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.97 billion and approximately $4.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00104584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,990,067,821 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

