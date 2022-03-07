BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 112,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

