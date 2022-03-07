Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $16.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.32. 228,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.25. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $344.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.