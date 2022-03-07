BitNautic Token (BTNT) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

BitNautic Token (CURRENCY:BTNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $7.78 million and $5,415.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00103858 BTC.

About BitNautic Token

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNautic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

