BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 3,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $588.11 million, a PE ratio of -150.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

