BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

