BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.
BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
