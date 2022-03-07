BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.90. The company had a trading volume of 451,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

