BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $278.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.71. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

