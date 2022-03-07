BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $147.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,765.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,311.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

