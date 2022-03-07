BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

