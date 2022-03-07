BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,556 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $96,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.09 on Monday, hitting $253.88. 221,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

