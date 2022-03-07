BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

