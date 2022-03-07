BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

