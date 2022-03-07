BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 325,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,612. The company has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 143.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

