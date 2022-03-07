BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,065 Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $749.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. Guild Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

