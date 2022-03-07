BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) by 4,119.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GBS were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBS stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08.

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GBS Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $878,000.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

