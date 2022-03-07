BlackRock Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in WVS Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. WVS Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

