BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,303 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.12 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $161.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

