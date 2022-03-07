Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $2,696,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

