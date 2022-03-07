Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Blockstack has traded flat against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00215646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

