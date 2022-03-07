Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $20.54. 96,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.