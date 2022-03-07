BMO Capital Markets Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Underperform

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.