BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 15,721 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.