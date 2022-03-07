BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 192.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

