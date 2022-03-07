BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.41 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

