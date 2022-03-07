BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $81.28 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

